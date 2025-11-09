Pope Leo XIV Plans to Hold Major Meeting of Cardinals in January

Pope Leo XIV is preparing to convene an extraordinary consistory of cardinals in early January 2026, though the theme of the gathering has not yet been disclosed, according to the National Catholic Register.

According to a brief communication from the Vatican Secretariat of State dated Nov. 6 and obtained by the Register on Friday, “Holy Father Leo XIV has in mind to convene an Extraordinary Consistory for the days of January 7 and 8, 2026.”

The note added that further details will be sent “in due course” by the dean of the College of Cardinals.

When asked about the communication, Vatican Press Office Director Matteo Bruni told the Register Friday that the office had not “confirmed its existence” and suggested that an official announcement would not typically be made so far in advance.

It is also unclear whether all members of the College of Cardinals have received notice of the planned meeting.

Extraordinary consistories are special assemblies convened by the pope to address significant matters affecting the universal Church or to seek broad consultation among the world’s cardinals.

The planned meeting follows concerns voiced by some cardinals during the last conclave about a perceived lack of consultation and collegiality during the pontificate of Pope Francis.

The most recent extraordinary consistory took place on Aug. 29–30, 2022, under Pope Francis, and focused on the implementation of Praedicate Evangelium, the apostolic constitution reforming the Roman Curia.

That gathering featured small-group discussions on Church governance and the principles of synodality.

While Pope Francis also created new cardinals during the 2022 consistory, it is considered unlikely that Pope Leo XIV intends to do the same, as the College currently includes 128 cardinal-electors — above the recommended limit of 120.

Previous extraordinary consistories have varied in scope. In February 2014, Pope Francis convened one dedicated to the family, which became a precursor to the Synods on the Family later that year and in 2015.

That meeting was notable for Cardinal Walter Kasper’s address proposing pastoral flexibility for some divorced and remarried Catholics—a suggestion that sparked significant debate and influenced Pope Francis’ 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.

Pope St. John Paul II held six extraordinary consistories during his pontificate, addressing topics such as curial reform, the Church’s financial health, evangelization, and preparations for the Great Jubilee of 2000.

Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming assembly would be the first extraordinary consistory of his pontificate, and its focus—whether administrative, theological, or pastoral—remains to be seen.