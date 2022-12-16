FCC Commissioner Carr to Newsmax: Section 230 Needs 'Fundamental Reform'

Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Brendan Carr told Newsmax Friday that Section 230, which protects Big Tech companies from liability as publishers, needs "fundamental reform" in the wake of revelations from Twitter about collusion with federal agencies to censor accounts.

"You know, we need to engage in fundamental reform of Section 230, Carr said during "Prime News" Friday. "Section 230 is in the Communications Act we administer. The FCC [has] long been advocating for us to step in and reform Section 230, returning it to the way Congress intended, which is to promote more speech, not censorship."

The 1996 law grants internet companies like Twitter, Facebook and Google protection from civil liability that publishers face for libelous or defamatory comments made by users.

Former President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2020 and submitted proposed legislation to Congress that would remove the protections, making the companies adhere to standards regarding censorship of accounts as well as allowing libelous or defamatory comments in moderated forums.

"The proposal focuses on the two big areas of concern that were highlighted by victims, businesses and other stakeholders in the conversations and meetings the department held to discuss the issue," the Department of Justice wrote in a 2020 press release.

"First, it addresses unclear and inconsistent moderation practices that limit speech and go beyond the text of the existing statute. Second, it addresses the proliferation of illicit and harmful content online that leaves victims without any civil recourse.

"Taken together, the department's legislative package provides a clear path forward on modernizing Section 230 to encourage a safer and more open Internet."

Carr said that Americans want to see the FCC and Congress take on the issue and put a stop to the arbitrary censorship these companies appear to be imposing as highlighted in the dump of internal communications at Twitter being released to the public regarding its activities during the last several years collaborating with agencies like the FBI.

"There's this doctrine of jawboning where if the private entity is colluding with the government to censor speech, and I do believe that takes them outside of the protections of Section 230, they can be liable," Carr said.

"People just don't want more hearings. They just more transparency, and I think there's a lot of people in Congress that are ready. We have to end this and make sure people are held accountable."

