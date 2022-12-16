Brian Andersson to Newsmax: Twitter, Facebook, Google Interfered in 2020 Election

Former New York City Commissioner Brian Andersson told Newsmax Friday that "Big Tech interfered" in the 2020 presidential election and "the recent Twitter files prove it."

"Now we know that Big Tech took steps to stop [former President Donald] Trump before and after the election," Andersson said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"The Twitter files show that executives there actively sought to suppress Trump and Trump supporters before the election," he continued. "In Facebook's case, we know that Mark Zuckerberg spent $400 million to harvest ballots in inner cities in ballot box collections that they call drop boxes and in all heavily Democratic cities."

Citing multiple studies that show Google benefited Biden and the Democrats in search results, the former commissioner said “it gets worse.”

"Google's Gmail put all the Trump campaign emails and Republican candidate emails into spam boxes," he said. "Meanwhile, all the Biden emails went to the inboxes of their supporters."

Political campaigns today communicate with their supporters largely through email, including soliciting and receiving donations. Google's Gmail strategy cost the GOP nearly a billion dollars in contributions and the tech giant is now being sued by the RNC over the move.

The discussion turned next toward Section 230 — an exemption to an early internet law, which states that search engines like Google and social media like Facebook can't be sued for defamation because they claim to be neutral platforms, not publishers.

"They're not neutral and they are publishers," Andersson said. "We know that they do decide who can be on and they openly censor people. Twitter. Facebook. Google. You know, the triumvirate."

"They censored Trump, they censored Newsmax, and yes, Fox News. Almost all conservative media got censored, especially if you talked about voting issues, vaccines, China's involvement in COVID."

Andersson explained that Big Tech skirts accountability under the law by claiming that they can ban content if it "violates community standards."

The only problem with that arrangement?

"They define what those standards are," Andersson said.