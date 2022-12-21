Capitol Police Chief Says Pelosi Home Not Assessed Since 2018

Security needs for the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have not been assessed by Capitol Police since 2018, according to Chief Thomas Manger.

The update on Pelosi's residence comes after the speaker’s husband was violently assaulted by an intruder in late October, the police chief said in an interview with CNN.

Manger said he believes the Capitol Police need to enhance its "security posture" for future lawmakers who receive a high volume of threats. He noted that updated assessments tend to occur with a change in leadership.

"The level of violence in our country directed toward political officials, government officials, it’s really at a point where I think that it’s as dangerous as it's ever been to be an elected official," Manger told CNN.

"It's just the sheer volume of what we’re dealing with now versus what we dealt with years ago," he added. "I'm not so sure that the Capitol Police can do a lot to tamp that down. So our responsibility is we’ve just got to deal with the growing number."

Capitol Police recorded 9,625 threats against sitting members of Congress in 2021, up from 3,939 in 2017. Pelosi received 632 threats last year, according to CNN.

"We had more folks focused on her safety than any other member of Congress because of the number of threats that she had," Manger said on Tuesday.

Concerns have mounted since the attack at the Pelosis' San Francisco home on Oct. 28 against Paul Pelosi. The attacker has been identified as 42-year-old David DePape, who reportedly was looking for the speaker.

The attack begs several questions as to why Paul Pelosi let DePape into his home and why, initially, he did not alert the police for help.

Paul Pelosi suffered skull fractures and other injuries to his arm and hands. The speaker's office stated that he successfully underwent surgery after the incident and is anticipated to make a full recovery.