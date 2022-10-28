Paul Pelosi Recovering From Skull Surgery; Attempted Homicide Charge Expected

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, underwent surgery for a fractured skull following a violent assault by a man with a hammer at their California home early Friday morning.

Speaker Pelosi's office issued a statement that said Paul Pelosi, 82, "underwent successful surgery" for his injuries, including a fractured skull and "serious injuries" to his right hand and arms at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after a man broke into the couple's Pacific Heights home and "violently assaulted" him with a hammer.

"Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker," the statement read. "Mr. Pelosi was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

"His doctors expect a full recovery. The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents, and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi's entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time."

San Fransisco Chief of Police William Scott told reporters Friday that police were called to the residence at 2:27 a.m. to perform a "priority A wellbeing check" and found both Paul Pelosi and a man identified as David DePape, 42, holding a hammer.

Scott said officers saw DePape grab the hammer from Pelosi's hand and start beating him with it, at which point, the officers tackled DePape and took him into custody.

Both men were then transported to the hospital for treatment, Scott said.

He said DePape is currently charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and other offenses, but the investigation into the incident is continuing and police have not yet determined the motive.

According to The Associated Press, DePape demanded to know where Speaker Pelosi was during the attack, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?"

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack but returned to San Fransisco Friday, the AP reported.

"The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the AP report. "The president continues to condemn all violence."

Sources told the AP that DePape gained access to the house by breaking through glass paneled doors.

The report said that Capitol Police investigated about 9,600 threats to members of Congress in 2021, and members of both parties have been targeted and attacked in recent years, including the shootings of former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., and Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.