×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: paul pelosi | nancy pelosi | david depape | nbc news

NBC News Redacts Paul Pelosi Story

(Newsmax/"John Bachman Now")

By    |   Saturday, 05 November 2022 03:09 PM EDT

NBC News pulled a report Friday claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband didn't let on that he was in danger when police showed up at his home before the hammer attack, the New York Post reported.

The clip, now deleted from NBC's "Today," indicated Paul Pelosi, 82, greeted cops who responded to his 911 call at his San Francisco home. The authorities were "seemingly unaware they had been called to the home of the speaker of the House."

Pelosi didn't "declare an emergency," sources told NBC, or try to leave. He instead walked back into the foyer toward the armed attacker, David DePape, who had broken into the home.

NBC News pulled the report Friday, saying: "The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards."

As the Post states, NBC's report "contradicted court documents filed in DePape's case that said Pelosi 'nervously but calmly greeted' officers in a dimly lit foyer where both men stood."

When an officer asked DePape what was going on, DePape responded, "Everything's good." But a flashlight revealed Depape was holding a hammer with one hand and Pelosi's arm with the other.

But the NBC report did not say if DePape was holding Pelosi's arm when cops arrived.

"Mr. Pelosi had his hand on the top of the handle near the hammer itself," court documents stated.

When the officer shouted for DePape to drop the hammer, the intruder replied, "Um, nope." According to court papers, at that moment, DePape wrestled the hammer from Pelosi before taking a step back to strike him with full force in the head.

Moments after, cops jumped into action, tackling DePape, the Post reported.

Pelosi, the documents stated, was knocked unconscious and remained unresponsive in "a pool of his own blood" for three minutes.

DePape faces federal and state charges in relation to the attack.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
NBC News pulled a report Friday claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband didn't let on that he was in danger when police showed up at his home before the hammer attack, the New York Post reported.
paul pelosi, nancy pelosi, david depape, nbc news
312
2022-09-05
Saturday, 05 November 2022 03:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved