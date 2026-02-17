Possibly Armed Person Arrested Near US Capitol

A person who appeared to be armed was arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday near the U.S. Capitol.

Law enforcement officers investigated surrounding streets after the detention.

In a statement, U.S. Capitol Police said the arrest took place "near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building," specifically on the "Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol."

In a social media post, authorities urged the public to avoid the area. Subsequent updates noted that Maryland Avenue was temporarily closed between First and Third Streets, SW, as officers continued their investigation.

There was no indication that a shooting or assault occurred.

Capitol Police later stated: "At this time, there does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat. Out of an abundance of caution, please continue to stay away from the area while we investigate and collect evidence. Again, at this time, one person is in custody."

Newsmax will provide updates as more information becomes available.