Fmr Capitol Police Chief to Newsmax: Pipe Bomb Case Never Cold

Former U.S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund told Newsmax on Friday that the arrest of a suspect in the Jan. 5, 2021, pipe bomb case proves the investigation was never a cold case, crediting fresh "real police work" while raising pointed questions about how the FBI previously handled critical cellphone data.

Sund, who resigned as chief of the U.S. Capitol Police shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, protest, challenged the idea that the hunt for the Jan. 5 pipe bomber ever went cold.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Sund, now a security consultant, public speaker, and author, said the recent arrest in the bombing case underscores how much evidence had long been available.

"I got to tell you, I'm happy that we have the arrest again. It's been 32 hours since we had the arrest. A lot of speculation is going on, but ... this is three weeks of good police work to get this solved," Sund said.

He contrasted the latest work with earlier efforts under the previous FBI leadership, focusing on how investigators used cellphone data and geolocation.

"The big question you have is, When the previous administration was investigating it, the previous FBI administration, you know, was there an issue with the cellphone data. A lot of this investigation relied on cellphone data and geolocation. Was there a corrupted number? Was there a redacted number? That's a big question that may have held up the investigation," he said.

For years, the person who planted pipe bombs at the Republican and Democratic national party headquarters the night before rioters took over the Capitol remained a mystery.

On Thursday, federal investigators announced a breakthrough in the case.

Brian Cole Jr., 30, was arrested and charged with transporting an explosive device and attempted malicious destruction by means of explosive materials, according to charging documents filed Thursday afternoon.

Attorney General Pam Bondi credited investigators and prosecutors for "sifting through evidence that had been sitting at the FBI."

Sund rejected the characterization of the bomber investigation as dormant.

"But there's no way they refer to it as a cold case, this isn't a cold case. There's so many breadcrumbs of evidence associated with this case, you can make crabcakes.

"It definitely wasn't a cold case. It just took somebody to do some real police work on it," he said.

He noted that court proceedings so far have not clarified motive and that questions remain about political ideology and support.

"But I have a hard time believing, if this is truly the individual that planted the bombs, that he seemed to do it on his own.

"The fact that he's out there and he's on a cellphone multiple times, I believe it's maybe almost five times during the planting of the pipe bombs," he said.

"Who is he talking to? Who's funding this?

"Who's giving them direction? Who is he communicating with?

"Those are key issues we need addressed."

