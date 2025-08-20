Health Officials Confirm Case of Plague in Calif. Resident

A South Lake Tahoe, California, resident has tested positive for the plague, according to El Dorado County health officials.

Few details about the infected resident were made public, but officials said the individual is recovering at home and is under the care of a medical professional.

"Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County," El Dorado County Acting Director of Public Health Kyle Fliflet said in a statement. "It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking and or camping in areas where wild rodents are present."

It is believed that the person may have been bitten by an infected flea while camping in the South Lake Tahoe area, but the case remains under investigation.

Plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis and is most often transmitted by the bites of fleas that have acquired the bacteria from infected squirrels, chipmunks and other wild rodents.

The California Department of Public Health routinely monitors state rodent populations for plague activity and coordinates closely with county health officials. In 2025, four rodents have tested positive for the plague bacterium, with all of them identified in the Tahoe Basin.

Health authorities said the symptoms of plague will usually develop within two weeks of exposure to the infected animal or flea and include fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "plague is nearly always fatal" if left untreated but around 90% of those infected with survive if treatment with antibiotics is sought quickly.

El Dorado County health officials offered these tips to prevent plague:

Do not feed squirrels, chipmunks or other wild rodents.

Never touch sick, injured or dead rodents.

Do not allow your pets to play with or pick up sick, injured or dead rodents.

Do not camp, sleep or rest near animal burrows or areas where dead rodents are observed.

Look for and heed posted warning signs.

Wear long pants tucked into boot tops and spray insect repellent containing DEET on socks and pant cuffs to reduce exposure to fleas.

Leave pets home if possible; otherwise keep pets on a leash. Do not allow pets to approach sick or dead rodents or explore rodent burrows.

Protect pets with flea control products.

Pet cats are highly susceptible to plague and can pose a direct threat to humans. Keep cats away from rodents. Consult a veterinarian if your cat becomes sick after being in contact with rodents.

If you get sick after being in an area where plague is known to occur, consult a physician and tell them you may have been exposed to plague.