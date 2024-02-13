×
Tags: oregon bubonic plague cat

Oregon Officials Confirm Bubonic Plague in Resident

bubonic plague entry in dictionary
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 07:45 AM EST

Public health officials in Oregon have reported a case of bubonic plague in a local resident who they said likely contracted it from a pet cat.

All close contacts of the person and the cat have been contacted and provided medication, Dr. Richard Fawcett, the health officer for Deschutes County, said in a statement last week.

The county said Wednesday the case was identified and treated in its early stages and poses little risk to the community.

Symptoms of bubonic plague include the sudden onset of fever, nausea, weakness, chills and muscle aches, county health services said. Symptoms begin two to eight days after exposure to an infected animal or flea.

Bubonic plague can lead to bloodstream and lung infections if it is not diagnosed early. These forms of the disease are more severe and difficult to treat.

The last time Oregon reported a case of bubonic plague was 2015.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 13 February 2024 07:45 AM
