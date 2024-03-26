Newsom Faces Renewed Recall Over Fiscal, Policy Grievances

A fresh recall petition targeting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, has been greenlit for signature collection, marking a renewed effort to oust him from office, the Daily Caller reported.

The petition, approved on Tuesday by the state's Secretary of State, Shirley Weber, sets the stage for a potential upheaval in the Golden State's political landscape.

Organized by Rescue California, the petition cites a range of grievances against Newsom, including concerns over public finances, policies on immigration, public safety, taxation, COVID-19 management, and homelessness. According to Weber's public memorandum, the petition must garner 1,311,963 valid signatures, equivalent to 12% of the votes in the last gubernatorial election.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau highlights the economic backdrop, revealing a decline of 75,400 taxpaying residents in California between July 2022 and July 2023.

Critics, including Recall California, accuse Newsom of prioritizing personal ambitions over the state's welfare, pointing to a ballooning "$68 billion budget deficit" and alleged mis-allocation of funds towards healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

California's fiscal trajectory has seen a stark reversal, transitioning from a $97.5 billion surplus in 2022 to a $31.5 billion deficit in 2023, as reported by CalMatters. Amid these challenges, Newsom, who triumphed in the 2021 recall election and the subsequent 2022 gubernatorial race, faces mounting scrutiny over his leadership.

Despite Newsom's electoral victories, speculation persists about his future political aspirations, with some pundits suggesting a potential bid for the presidency in 2024.

In a September 2023 interview with NBC's "Meet The Press," Newsom dismissed such conjecture, asserting President Joe Biden's intent to seek reelection. Nevertheless, Newsom's political action committee amassed nearly $10 million in 2023, signaling continued influence and financial backing.

"I think the vice president is naturally the one lined up [to succeed Biden], [a]nd I think we need to move past this notion that [Biden is] not going to run," he said.