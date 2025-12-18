Byron Donalds Ends Year With 'Dominant' $40M Gubernatorial Campaign

Rep. Byron Donalds’ campaign for Florida governor said it has raised more than $40 million since launching in February, touting the haul as evidence of momentum fueled by President Donald Trump’s endorsement ahead of the 2026 race.

"Byron Donalds enters 2026 as the most dominant gubernatorial candidate in Florida history," the campaign wrote in an email shared with Newsmax.

In a statement, the campaign said the fundraising total exceeds its internal projections and surpasses amounts raised by past Republican candidates at comparable points, including former Gov. Ron DeSantis during his 2018 campaign.

"For perspective, that [$40 million] is 2½ times what then-candidate Ron DeSantis raised and $3 million more than Adam Putnam raised in total in the last open Republican gubernatorial primary in 2018," said Ryan Smith, the Donalds’ campaign’s chief strategist.

The campaign said it received donations from more than 24,000 supporters in Florida and nationwide.

The campaign also claimed Donalds now stands as the leading contender in the Republican primary field, arguing that what was once expected to be a crowded contest has narrowed.

Citing a recent poll conducted for The American Promise, the campaign said Donalds holds a wide lead over potential rivals and that his margin grows significantly when voters are informed of Trump’s endorsement.

Donalds, a conservative congressman from southwest Florida, has also secured endorsements from prominent Republican figures, according to his campaign, including Sen. Rick Scott, House Speaker Mike Johnson, multiple members of Florida’s congressional delegation, dozens of state lawmakers and sheriffs, as well as public support from Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk, and professional golfer Phil Mickelson.

The campaign said it plans to complete its leadership team, expand field operations, and begin advertising in early 2026, arguing it is uniquely positioned to mount a statewide effort.

Donalds is running to succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis in a state that has trended increasingly Republican in recent election cycles.