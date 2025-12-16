American Promise Poll: Donalds Leads Fla. GOP Governor Primary

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., has surged in the Republican primary to succeed outgoing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the GOP nominee in the state's gubernatorial election next year, according to a new American Promise poll.

The poll, released by pollster Ryan Tyson, reveals Donalds far ahead of his GOP rivals, with President Donald Trump's endorsement significantly boosting his support.

Florida's current lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, along with business executive James Fishback and former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, lag far behind in voter backing:

-- Byron Donalds: 38%

-- Lt. Gov. Jay Collins: 9%

-- James Fishback: 2%

-- Paul Renner: 1%

-- Unsure/Undecided: 49%

When informed of Trump's endorsement:

-- Byron Donalds: 50%

-- Lt. Gov. Jay Collins: 7%

-- James Fishback: 1%

-- Paul Renner: 1%

-- Unsure/Undecided: 39%

The poll did not test the impact of an endorsement from Gov. DeSantis, who has so far declined to back any candidate in the Republican primary.

"If he does, our informed ballot will reflect that new information in future tracking," Tyson said.

Donalds, a congressman representing Florida's 19th District, entered the governor's race earlier in 2025 with backing from Trump.

The new poll showing his support rising when respondents are reminded of the presidential endorsement is a trend consistent with previous American Promise surveys showing Donalds expanding his lead as name recognition grows.

Donalds' campaign has focused on expanding Florida's economy, streamlining government processes, and addressing affordability issues including housing and insurance.

In media appearances, he has emphasized continuing the state's conservative trajectory while improving efficiency in government operations.

Across multiple recent polls, Donalds has consistently led the GOP field. Independent and party-aligned surveys for the governor's race released since mid-2025 show him polling well ahead of unlikely Democratic challengers and GOP rivals, frequently doubling or tripling their support.

Collins, appointed by DeSantis in August 2025, has seen limited traction in early polling, with most surveys showing him well behind Donalds. Despite a recent ad campaign backed by outside groups aimed at boosting his profile, Collins has remained in the single digits on initial ballots.

Renner, former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, formally launched his gubernatorial bid in September 2025 to champion conservative governance and defend Florida's policy successes. His support in current polling remains minimal.

Fishback, the CEO of Azoria, registers low numbers in both initial and informed polling, reflecting broader challenges for candidates outside the traditional political establishment.

Despite Donalds' lead, a significant share of likely GOP primary voters remain undecided. On the initial ballot nearly half of respondents said they were unsure who they'd support, suggesting room for shifts as the campaign progresses and candidates increase their visibility.

Political analysts note that endorsements and campaign infrastructure could play pivotal roles in consolidating support over the coming months, particularly if DeSantis enters the endorsement fray or if rival campaigns ramp up advertising and grassroots engagement.

As Florida's Republican primary heats up, the latest poll underscores Donalds' strong position but also highlights the fluidity of voter preferences ahead of the 2026 election cycle.

American Promise conducted the survey between Dec. 8–9 with 800 likely Republican primary voters and a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 points.