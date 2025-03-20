Trump Admin Moves to Expand Drilling in Alaska

The Trump administration on Wednesday announced that it is “taking immediate steps” to expand drilling opportunities in Alaska, including the National Petroleum Reserve and the Coastal Plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum made the announcement that the Bureau of Land Management, under his direction, will also look to revoke public land withdrawals to help pave the way for the proposed Ambler Road and Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas Pipeline projects.

“It’s time for the U.S. to embrace Alaska’s abundant and largely untapped resources as a pathway to prosperity for the nation, including Alaskans,” Burgum said in a statement. “For far too long, the federal government has created too many barriers to capitalizing on the state’s energy potential. Interior is committed to recognizing the central role the State of Alaska plays in meeting our nation’s energy needs, while providing tremendous economic opportunity for Alaskans.”

The Biden administration had restricted drilling in the 1.56 million-acre Arctic refuge last April.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, called it “more great news for Alaska.”

Rep. Nick Begich, R-Alaska, said the announcement “marks a new day for Alaska and American energy security.”

“My office has engaged with the Administration early on to make these projects a priority, and I will continue to lead efforts in Congress to codify these actions — ensuring that future Administrations cannot stand in the way of Alaska’s energy future and prosperity,” he said in a post to X.

Among the steps the Bureau of Land Management will pursue is reopening 82% of the National Petroleum Reserve “available to leasing and expanding energy development opportunities.”

The Biden administration had limited drilling there to less than half the reserve.

Trump had also opened up more than 80% of the reserve for drilling during his first administration as well, up from 52% of the Obama administration before him, The Hill reported.

“Earlier this year, President Trump committed to unlocking Alaska’s abundant supply of natural resources for the benefit of Alaskans and the nation, providing economic and national security for many generations to come. Through these actions and more to come, Interior is set to deliver on the President’s promise,” the Interior Department’s announcement concluded.