Budget Amendment Aims to End DC Statehood Efforts

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., has introduced an amendment intended to halt efforts toward D.C. statehood, sparking significant backlash from district representatives, The Hill reported.

Rep. Ogles on Tuesday proposed an amendment to the federal budget that aims to end efforts toward Washington, D.C., becoming the 51st state. The amendment calls for the prohibition of funds for the New Columbia Statehood Commission, which coordinates the district's statehood initiatives, and also seeks to block funds for conducting an election for a senator for the District of Columbia.

The proposal has ignited criticism from D.C. representatives, particularly Rep. Oye Owolewa, who described it as a tactic to undermine the representational autonomy of D.C. residents.

"This amendment is just another attempt to silence D.C. in our pursuit of equality and fairness," Owolewa stated.

Owolewa, who has served as D.C.'s shadow representative since 2021, emphasized the importance of statehood for ensuring D.C. residents' voices are heard.

D.C. voters elect a shadow senator and two shadow representatives, positions recognized by the District of Columbia but not officially seated in Congress. D.C.'s Delegate in the U.S. House, Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton, has more functional authority, including introducing legislation and participating in committee votes, but she lacks the power to vote on full House bills.

The U.S. Constitution places D.C. under the jurisdiction of Congress, establishing it as the federal district in 1790 to serve as the nation's capital.

However, proponents of D.C. statehood argue that the district functions similarly to a state while also performing city and county duties. D.C. manages its own school system and Medicaid programs, and receives federal block grants typically awarded to states. Residents also pay taxes, vote, and serve on juries like those in the 50 states.

Rep. Owolewa further criticized Ogles' amendment, stating, "Mr. Ogles' proposed amendment proves that forces against democracy are noticing our efforts. As D.C.'s Representative, I vow to fight back against these threats, scale up the advocacy, and present our noble cause to all of America. We in D.C. deserve our voices heard, our vote counted, and our rights protected. Our only path forward is D.C. statehood."

In April 2021, Norton announced the House passing of her D.C. statehood bill (H.R. 51). This historic achievement, with 216 cosponsors, marked the second time a chamber of Congress approved a D.C. statehood bill, following a similar event in June 2020.