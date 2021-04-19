Carla Bruni Ridicules Leftists in Instagram Post to Dead Comedians

Italian-French model-turned-singer Carla Bruni, the wife of former French premier Nicholas Sarkozy, mocked leftists for their so-called moralizing standards, ridiculing their public condemnations of larger French culture in a Instagram post to two deceased French comedians.

Bruni, who did not mention the 66-year-old Sarkozy’s conviction on corruption and influence-peddling charges, took particular aim at a French legal system, which she said “kowtows to an incompetent, anonymous group” and reporters who “lie down pathetically and keep quiet.”

“Little by little and without warning, do-gooders and censorship have taken control,” she wrote in French on Instagram according to a translation by The Times of London. “Obsessed by their image of upholders of morality, a whole load of people without culture, without experience and without courage are trying to impose their narrow-minded ideas on us. Their sterile, uniform and puerile ideas are seeking to invade humanity.”

“If we have the misfortune not to think like them, they rush at us with all their dictatorial energy to try to make us be quiet. Humor is quietly disappearing as a result of their moralizing speeches, freedom is in its death throes, creation is lifeless and democracy in great danger. In short, it is not good to joke in 2021 and it is certain they would have had your skin.”

The post was ostensibly written to Michel Coluche, who died in 1986 at the age of 41, and Pierre Desproges, who died in 1988 at the age of 48.

One of Coluche’s best-remembered jokes was that “France is the only Arab country not at war,” while Desproges was famous for his lines: “We can laugh about everything but not necessarily with everyone” and “it’s better to laugh about Auschwitz with a Jew than to play Scrabble with [convicted Nazi war criminal] Klaus Barbie.”

The 53-year-old Bruni lionized the pair, commending them for jokes which had “the blessed perfume of freedom which authorized us to laugh at everything, absolutely everything.”