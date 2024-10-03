WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: springsteen | harris | endorsement | president

Bruce Springsteen Endorses Kamala Harris

Thursday, 03 October 2024 08:08 PM EDT

Rocker Bruce Springsteen endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Thursday for the Nov. 5 election, becoming the latest celebrity to back the vice president against former President Donald Trump.

"Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime," the "Born in the U.S.A." and "Born to Run" singer said on Instagram.

"On the other hand, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity," Springsteen said, naming Harris' running mate, the governor of Minnesota. "And they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few - like me - on top," he added.

Springsteen, 75, has long been an outspoken supporter of Democratic politics, campaigning for former President Barack Obama and backing then-Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

Harris has already been endorsed by some big Hollywood names and celebrities, ranging from legendary actress Meryl Streep to comedian Chris Rock and former talk show host Oprah Winfrey. Last month, pop megastar Taylor Swift endorsed Harris.

Many Hollywood actors, producers and filmmakers have said they viewed Harris, a native Californian, as their hometown candidate in the race against Trump, which polls show to be tight.

In some Democratic circles, there has been concern that too many celebrity supporters could fuel a backlash. Some felt Hillary Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Trump, created an image of elitism with a long parade of stars campaigning for her.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


