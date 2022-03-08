Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Big Brands in Russia as Boycott Threat Grows

Despite big companies like Apple, Exxon, Ford, Disney, and Visa ordering a suspension of their businesses in Russia as a result of the Ukraine invasion, other major firms won't stop their operations inside Russia.

Here's a list of some of the key companies still operating in Russia:

Fast Retailing McDonald's KFC Starbucks Coca-Cola Pepsi Mondelez (Oreos, Cadbury) Burger King

The Washington Examiner noted some critics of Coca-Cola's dealings inside Russia have compared the soft drink giant's posture with its condemnation of the U.S. state of Georgia in March 2021, when Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law voting reform legislation.

Back then, Coke's CEO James Quincey had denounced the measure as "unacceptable" and a "step backward."

"This legislation is wrong and needs to be remedied, and we will continue to advocate for it both in private and ... even more clearly in public," he had said.

At the time, former President Donald Trump had issued a statement calling for a boycott of "woke companies" that oppose the law, including Coca-Cola.

Now, as a result of it continued business operations in Russia, #BoycottCocaCola was the number one trend across the U.S. on Twitter Friday afternoon.

And the demands for a boycott are not just targeting Coke.

Referring to the companies still doing business in Russia, the Mirror newspaper noted calls to boycott these firms are growing.

British politician John Mann, tweeted: "If Mcdonalds and Starbucks continue to sell in Russia then an international boycott of their products should be instigated."

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reported that New York state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who serves as chief of the state's pension fund, singled out Pepsi and McDonald's in a letter on Friday.

DiNapoli maintained that companies "need to consider whether doing business in Russia is worth the risk during this extraordinarily volatile time."

"Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and its highly unpredictable foreign policy are a threat to the global economy.

"We're encouraging the companies we invest in to do a risk analysis and determine what is in the best interests of their company and their shareholders."