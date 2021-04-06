Trump: Boycott 'Woke Companies' Opposing Georgia Election Reforms

Former President Donald Trump has issued a statement calling for a boycott of "woke companies" that oppose Georgia’s recently passed election law, including Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, and Delta Airlines, among others.

"Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn’t go further, as their originally approved Bill did, but the Governor and Lt. Governor would not go for it," Trump said in his statement, which was issued by his political action group, Save America, on Monday.

"The watered-down version, that was just passed and signed by Governor Kemp, while better than before, doesn’t have Signature Matching and many other safety measures, which were sadly left out. This Bill should have been passed before the 2020 Presidential Election, not after."

Trump added, "It is now reported that chain of custody records for over 400,000 Absentee Ballots are missing or not being shown. I wonder why? Show them now! The Democrats in Georgia really push the Republicans around, like the so-called Consent Decree, which was illegally signed by the Secretary of State without Legislative Approval — a Democrat DREAM. Boycott all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections."

Last week, the former president directly criticized the MLB after Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the 2021 All-Star game would be moved from Atlanta due to the law.

"Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections," Trump wrote last Friday.

"Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections," he added. "Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!"

Trump on Saturday called for "Republicans and Conservatives to fight back — we have more people than they do — by far! Boycott Major League Baseball (MLB), Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don't go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them."

He went on to claim that the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden, was "rigged."

Trump said, "They rigged and stole our 2020 Presidential Election, which we won by a landslide, and then, on top of that, boycott and scare companies into submission. Never submit, never give up! The Radical Left will destroy our Country if we let them. We will not become a Socialist Nation. Happy Easter!"