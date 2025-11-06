DHS: Illegal Border Crossings Down to Lowest Ever Level

The Department of Homeland Security announced this week that illegal border crossings dropped to the lowest level ever recorded in October, describing it as a landmark achievement under President Donald Trump.

Preliminary figures from U.S. Customs and Border Protection show 30,561 total encounters last month, marking the smallest number for any October since the agency began keeping records.

The figure represents a 29% drop from the previous low in 2012 and a 79% decrease compared with October 2024. For six consecutive months, Border Patrol agents have reported zero migrant releases.

Officials said every person detained was processed according to the law, with no one released into the interior of the U.S.

"History made: the lowest border crossings in October history and the sixth straight month of ZERO releases. This is the most secure border ever," said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a statement.

"Thank you, President Trump and our brave DHS law enforcement. You make America proud!"

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott credited frontline personnel for maintaining what he called "unmatched consistency."

He said agents are focused on results rather than rhetoric and vowed continued vigilance along the southwest border.

"Our mission is simple: Secure the border and safeguard this nation," said Scott. "And that's exactly what we are doing."

"No excuses," he said, "no politics."

"Just results delivered by the most dedicated law enforcement professionals in the country. We're not easing up — we're pushing even harder."

Since Trump returned to office, total apprehensions have averaged fewer than 10,000 per month, a level of sustained deterrence that CBP says has not been seen in decades.

October's total of 9,845 apprehensions was 62% lower than the previous October low in 2018.

The agency said the daily average on the southwest border fell to just 258 apprehensions per day, roughly 95% lower than averages under the prior administration.

From January through October, the total number of encounters along the southwest border was 106,134 — a figure lower than the monthly average under former President Joe Biden, when migrant crossings routinely topped 150,000 per month.

CBP, the largest law enforcement agency in the United States, is responsible for border management and trade enforcement. Official data posted to the agency's public portal confirm a steep reduction in apprehensions since early 2025.

During the Biden era, migrant encounters soared past 10 million, according to data from the House Committee on Homeland Security.

The new administration's stricter enforcement measures, along with changes to asylum and parole policies, have been credited for the sharp turnaround.

DHS said final October statistics will be released soon.

Officials maintain the downward trend demonstrates the administration's commitment to strict enforcement and border control.