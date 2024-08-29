Boeing Starliner ISS Undocking Slated for no Earlier Than Sept. 6

NASA has confirmed that Boeing's Starliner spacecraft will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) no earlier than the evening of Sept. 6, marking a significant milestone in its journey back to Earth — this time, without astronauts on board, according to First Squawk on X.

This decision follows extensive evaluations and is part of NASA and Boeing's ongoing efforts to gather critical testing data from the spacecraft, according to NASA.

Initially, astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who arrived at the ISS in June aboard NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test, were intended to return aboard the Starliner. However, NASA has opted for an uncrewed return to minimize risk while continuing to collect valuable information on the spacecraft's performance during re-entry.

"Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest and most routine. A test flight, by nature, is neither safe nor routine. The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring Boeing's Starliner home uncrewed is the result of our commitment to safety: our core value and our North Star," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, underscoring the agency's commitment to safety as a paramount concern.

Wilmore and Williams, who have been integral to station operations, including research, maintenance, and extensive testing of Starliner systems, will now remain on the ISS as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew until February 2025. They are scheduled to return to Earth aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, alongside two other crew members, as part of the Crew-9 mission.

The decision to proceed with an uncrewed return follows the identification of several technical issues earlier in the mission. On June 6, as Starliner approached the ISS, NASA and Boeing detected helium leaks and problems with the spacecraft's reaction control thrusters. Since then, engineering teams have undertaken a thorough review, including analyzing collected data, conducting flight and ground tests, and holding independent reviews with agency propulsion experts.

Despite significant progress, the unresolved uncertainties and lack of expert consensus on these issues have led NASA to conclude that the spacecraft does not meet the stringent safety and performance criteria required for human spaceflight. Consequently, NASA leadership transferred Wilmore and Williams to the Crew-9 mission.

As the Starliner prepares for its undocking, it is expected to perform a controlled autonomous re-entry and safe landing in early September. This mission will allow NASA and Boeing to gather crucial data to ensure the spacecraft's readiness for future crewed missions, reaffirming their commitment to the safety and success of human spaceflight.