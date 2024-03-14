×
Tags: bob menendez | new jersey | senate | corruption

Report: N.J. Dem Sen. Menendez Eyes Independent Run

By    |   Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:42 PM EDT

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J. is looking to keep his job as a U.S. Senator, but this time he's looking to run as an Independent, NBC News has first reported.

Sources told reporter Julie Tsirkin that Menendez is seeking the Independent label as it will give him more time to collect the 1,000 signatures needed to make the ballot prior to the March 27 deadline. With the Democrat side filled with eager candidates, filing as an Independent would give Menendez until June in which to collect the signatures.

With calls from within his own party to resign and his chances of being elected to an additional Senate term fading, Tsirkin floated an additional possibility that Menendez is looking to stay on the ballot for financial reasons.

Running as a legitimate Senate candidate expands his ability to fundraise, which NBC News speculated he'll use to pay for his growing legal expenses.

Earlier this week, Menendez pleaded not guilty to a fresh indictment which charged him with obstruction of justice as his corruption trial looms closer.

He was charged last year with accepting bribes from New Jersey businessmen in hopes he would block investigations from law enforcement. He was also charged with acting as an agent of the Egyptian government. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 14 March 2024 12:42 PM
