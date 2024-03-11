×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: bob menendez | obstruction | justice | not guilty | democrat | investigation | corruption

Sen. Menendez Pleads Not Guilty to Obstruction of Justice Charges

Monday, 11 March 2024 11:43 AM EDT

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., pleaded not guilty Monday to a new indictment charging him with obstruction of justice, as the embattled Democrat lawmaker's corruption trial draws near.

Menendez entered the plea at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Sidney Stein in Manhattan.

Menendez was charged last year with taking bribes from New Jersey businessmen to impede law enforcement probes they faced, and illegally acting as an agent of the Egyptian government. He has previously pleaded not guilty to those charges.

A new indictment March 5 claimed Menendez in 2023 had through his former lawyers falsely conveyed to federal prosecutors in Manhattan that the senator thought mortgage and car payments that two businessmen made for his wife were loans, not bribes.

New Jersey's senior senator has resisted calls to resign, including from fellow Democrats. He temporarily stepped down from his role as chair of the Senate's foreign relations committee after being charged last year.

Menendez's Senate seat will be contested in the Nov. 5 election, and multiple New Jersey Democrats are vying to replace him. The chamber is divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast tie-breaking votes for the Democrats.

Menendez, his wife Nadine Menendez, and businessmen Wael Hana and Fred Daibes are set to go on trial May 6. Nadine Menendez, Hana and Daibes also pleaded not guilty on Monday.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., pleaded not guilty Monday to a new indictment charging him with obstruction of justice, as the embattled Democrat lawmaker's corruption trial draws near.
bob menendez, obstruction, justice, not guilty, democrat, investigation, corruption, trial
227
2024-43-11
Monday, 11 March 2024 11:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved