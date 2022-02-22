Bloomberg: San Francisco School Board Recall Warning to Dems for November

A recent "political earthquake" that occurred in San Francisco when voters recalled three school board members by a margin of nearly 3 to 1 should be setting off warning bells for the national Democratic Party, according to media mogul Michael Bloomberg.

"I am deeply concerned that, absent an immediate course correction, the party is headed for a wipeout in November, up and down the ballot," Bloomberg wrote in an op-ed piece Tuesday. "The political earthquake that just occurred in San Francisco should be a dire warning to the national Democratic Party, because the same fault line stretches across the country and the tremors are only increasing."

Coming on the heels of the GOP election upsets in Virginia and New Jersey last November, voters in San Francisco made themselves heard.

Board President Gabriela López and Commissioners Faauuga Moliga and Alison Collins were voted out of office last week, Breitbart reported.

"Coming from America's most liberal city, those results should translate into a 7 to 8 on the Richter scale, because the three main factors that drove the recall are not unique to the Bay Area," Bloomberg said.

Politico reports that a recent internal poll showed that voters perceive the Democratic Party as being "preachy," "judgmental" and "focused on culture wars," from renaming schools to defunding the police.

According to Bloomberg, "the advice that party leaders are giving members of Congress — to 'correct the record' when Republicans criticize them on schools and culture — isn't going to cut it.”

"Voters need to hear from Democrats that schools remained closed for too long, and that improving schools means closing achievement gaps, not eliminating standards," the former New York City mayor wrote.

In San Francisco, the recalled school board members failed to recognize that remote classes were leaving students behind and they failed to show urgency in reopening public schools when it was safe to do so, he wrote. Private schools reopened, while public schools stayed closed.

"Tragically, that failure will do lasting damage to many students and their career prospects, especially those from low-income communities," Bloomberg said. "Data show that these students have fallen much further behind their peers — often losing a half year's worth of schooling."

He added the recalled school board members also seemed more focused on political correctness than educating children.

"Instead of reopening schools, they spent their time renaming them, stripping off the names of historic figures like George Washington and Abraham Lincoln before a public outcry forced them to reverse course," Bloomberg wrote.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed told NBC News' "Meet The Press" that the recall, which she supported, was the result of parents' "frustration."

"My take is that it was really about the frustration of the Board of Education doing their fundamental job, and that is to make sure that our children are getting educated, that they get back into the classroom, and that did not occur," the Democrat said. "They were focusing on other things that were clearly a distraction."

Additionally, the board members voted to end merit-based admissions at an elite high school where Asian Americans are the majority after old tweets from Collins were discovered where she reportedly said Asians Americans used "white supremacist" thinking to get ahead of Black students, The Hill reported.