Trump-Backed Blake Masters Takes Arizona GOP Senate Nomination

Blake Masters is projected as the winner of the hotly-contested race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in Arizona's primary elections.

Decision Desk HQ, Newsmax's elections results partner, called the race for Masters a 35-year-old venture capitalist endorsed by former President Donald Trump early Wednesday morning.

The call put Masters over solar energy executive Jim Lamon, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and retired Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire, setting him up to challenge Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., this fall. Kelly ran unchallenged in Tuesday's primary.

Kelly has been in office since 2020 when he was elected to finish the rest of late Sen. John McCain's term in office.

In addition to having Trump's endorsement, Masters was also backed financially by PayPal co-founder and Facebook investor Peter Thiel, who spent millions on his campaign, reports Axios. The projected nominee was a former chief operating officer of the investment firm Thiel Capital until February.

Arizona's race for the Senate is one of the most closely-watched elections in the nation, and its winner in November could help determine party control of the Senate.