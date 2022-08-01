×
Tags: poll | blake masters | arizona | gop | primary

Poll: Masters in Lead Before Arizona GOP Senate Primary

blake masters speaks to supporters during a campaign event
Blake Masters (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Monday, 01 August 2022 11:29 AM EDT

Venture capitalist Blake Masters holds a significant lead over his rivals for the Republican nomination to run against Sen. Mark Kelly, R-Ariz., in the upcoming midterm election.

In a new poll from Emerson College, released just before Arizona’s GOP primary on Tuesday, Masters holds a double-digit advantage over his closest opponents for the nomination: entrepreneur Jim Lamon, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, and ret. Maj. Gen. Michael McGuire.

  • Masters: 40% of likely GOP voters.
  • Lamon: 22% of likely voters.
  • Brnovich: 14% of likely voters.
  • McGuire: 12% of likely voters.
  • Undecided: 9% of likely voters.

The poll also found that about 39% of voters would prefer a candidate who believes former President Donald Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, 28% are less likely to vote for such a candidate, and 33% said it would make no difference.

Among likely Arizona voters in the upcoming primary, 42% said they would be more likely to support a candidate who has been endorsed by Trump, while 38% said it would make no difference, and 20% said they would be less likely to vote for a candidate who had Trump’s support.

Emerson polled 600 likely Republican primary voters in Arizona from July 28-30, with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Monday, 01 August 2022 11:29 AM
