Newsmax Hosts Arizona GOP Senate Debate in Phoenix

Newsmax announced Friday it will hold a live Arizona Republican U.S. Senate primary debate Wednesday, July 13, at 6 p.m. MST, 7 p.m. MDT at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix.

The special debate will air across the Newsmax network, and acclaimed Newsmax anchor John Bachman will moderate the debate.

Debate participants include candidates Jim Lamon, Blake Masters, and Mick McGuire.

"People across Arizona are hungry to learn about the Republican candidates as they make their choice in this critical primary,” said Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO. "Newsmax is glad to be actively involved across the nation in a series of debate and town hall events to further voter awareness."

The debate will be broadcast live on Wednesday, July 12, at 6 p.m. MST (9 p.m. ET) over the Newsmax channel now available on all major cable news systems and OTT streaming platforms.

The Newsmax debate will also be rebroadcast on Newsmax that same night at 9 p.m. MST and again the following weekend.

Make sure you note your calendar for one of the most important Senate races in the nation!

Join Newsmax for the Arizona debate in Phoenix, Get Tickets Here!