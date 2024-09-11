WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: black | students | harvard | affirmative action

Harvard Black Enrollment Dips Post-affirmative Action

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 01:01 PM EDT

The number of Black students enrolled in Harvard University's class of 2028 dropped by 4% compared with last year following a Supreme Court ruling that effectively banned colleges from considering race as a factor in admissions, the Ivy League school reported Wednesday.

The share of students who said they were Hispanic or Latino rose to 16% from 14% and enrollment of students who identify as Asian-American remained unchanged.

The share of students who didn't disclose their race or ethnicity rose to 8% from 4%.

Black and Latino enrollment at several major universities has dropped significantly since the Supreme Court in June 2023 ruled in a 6-3 decision that admissions programs used by the University of North Carolina and Harvard — the nation's oldest private and public colleges, respectively — violated the Constitution's equal protection clause, which bars racial discrimination by government entities. It forced higher education institutions to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Harvard said admissions readers didn't have answers to student questions about their race and ethnicity.

"Our community is strongest when we bring together students from different backgrounds, experiences, and beliefs," William Fitzsimmons, Harvard's dean of admissions and financial aid, said in a statement.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The number of Black students enrolled in Harvard University's class of 2028 dropped by 4% compared with last year following a Supreme Court ruling that effectively banned colleges from considering race as a factor in admissions, the Ivy League school reported.
black, students, harvard, affirmative action
199
2024-01-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved