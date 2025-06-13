Tech Giants Among Army's 250th Birthday Parade Sponsors

Technology giants Oracle, Amazon, Coinbase, and Palantir are among the leading sponsors of the events surrounding Saturday's military parade in Washington, D.C., which will celebrate the Army's 250th anniversary.

Saturday is also President Donald Trump's 79th birthday, as well as Flag Day.

The America250 Foundation, the congressionally appointed nonprofit organizing events for the 250th anniversary of the country's founding, boasted about the tech companies and other sponsors as providing "essential resources, ideas, and expertise to engage all Americans" in the lead-up to the July 4, 2026, semi-quincentennial, Breitbart reported Friday.

The foundation is overseeing spectator logistics and a preparade festival on the National Mall funded through corporate sponsorships. The parade will feature more than 150 military vehicles, including Abrams tanks, rolling through the streets of the nation's capital.

Palantir benefits from the strong relationship between Trump and co-founder Peter Thiel. Oracle and Amazon are key providers of government cloud computing services, according to Breitbart. The cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced its participation at a recent bitcoin conference.

Country singer Lee Greenwood, a huge Trump supporter whose song, "God Bless the USA," is a staple at Trump rallies, will also take part in the parade.

"All these soldiers that, you know, are in uniform and they're marching along, and you look at their faces and their dedication and their determination, their discipline. It's just fantastic to be there," Greenwood told Breitbart on Thursday. "And, of course, being offered to be there and to be singing.

"And by the way, I would just also want to say that [Friday] is my wife's birthday. Kim, we've been married 33 years, and I always honor her for her birthday. Oddly enough, the next day is President Trump's birthday, as well. The same day as the parade. It's Flag Day, as well. So, talk about patriotism. Boy, it all comes together, doesn't it?"