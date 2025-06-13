Former News Producer Overseeing Trump Parade

The executive director of America250, the 250th birthday celebration of the U.S. Army happening Saturday is a former producer at Fox News who graduated college in 2021.

Ariel Abergel is overseeing the event, which is expected to cost $100 million and is supposed to be a nonpartisan affair. But sources close to Trump expressed concern to The Atlantic that Abergel is turning the event into a celebration of President Donald Trump, whose birthday is also Saturday.

Top donors have been promised a "dedicated VIP experience" at the parade, The Atlantic said. Donors include Ultimate Fighting Championship, Amazon and Oracle. Donations are made to America250 Inc., a nonprofit group that was established in 2019 by a bipartisan, congressionally authorized commission that Abergel now runs, The Atlantic reported.

The group is supposed to remain nonpartisan but the Atlantic reports it has been acting like an arm of the Trump White House. Administration officials said the Biden administration started the planning for the 250th celebration and the White House was always tasked with picking the executive director.

Abergel helped fundraise for Trump's speech at Fort Bragg on Tuesday and his group is planning a 250th Kickoff Celebration on July 4 where Trump will announce a Great American State Fair in 2026, the Atlantic said.

"Ari and the team have brought a fresh perspective to our programming that helps us connect with Americans across the country," Rosie Rios, the chair of America250, who served as U.S. treasurer under President Barack Obama, said in a statement to The Athletic. "As we approach America250, it’s critical that our efforts remain bi-partisan and reach our goal of engaging 350 million Americans."