Trump Jr.: American People See 'They've Been in a Rigged Game'

Highlighting the Disinformation Governance Board and the left-wing slant of Big Tech and mainstream media, Donald Trump Jr. insisted in his "Sunday Morning Futures" appearance with Maria Bartiromo that the American people are waking up to the fact they've been in a "rigged game."

On Democrats, Trump Jr. says, "these people are living in a bubble. They are not looking for a level playing field, Maria. They are looking for an advantage."

They act "as if they don't have enough advantages already. They control the mainstream media, a trillion-dollar enterprise. They have basically all of Big Tech, another trillion-dollar enterprise."

Trump Jr. also said Democrats held influence in "social media," but wven with all the advantages, they're failing to motivate their base.

"The American people are awake to it," Trump Jr. said. "They are starting to see what is real. They saw it happen to the algorithms the second the Musk-thing was announced. They saw the engagement that they're getting on social and they realize they've been in a rigged game."

According to the Washington Examiner, Republicans are now eyeing a government shutdown in lieu of the annual government spending bill to defund the Department of Homeland Security's Disinformation Governance Board, headed by Nina Jankowicz.

Republican Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., told the Examiner, "we should use the power of the purse to stop this disinformation craziness that the Biden administration is doing."