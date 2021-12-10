Trump Jr. to Newsmax: 'Asinine' Media Still Covering for Biden 'Disaster'

The mainstream media is "pre-programmed to be the marketing arm of the Democratic Party," but it is still having trouble running cover for President Joe Biden, even after it gave former President Donald Trump such harsh treatment over the past five years, his oldest son Donald Jr. tells Newsmax.

"You couldn't make up the coverage of the last five years, and them trying to run cover for Joe Biden is truly sad," Trump Jr. told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Thursday. "You know how to solve the problem of bad coverage if you're a Democrat? Be competent."

His comments come after the fallout to a column written by Dana Milbank for The Washington Post earlier this week that claimed the media treats President Biden worse than it treated Trump.

The former president's son insisted that as an American and a father of five, he wants Biden to be a success as the commander-in-chief, "even if I think his policies and he himself is an idiot."

"I want him to be successful because I still live in this country," said Trump Jr. "This is nothing to be happy about because everything's a disaster."

But, Trump Jr. said the media continues to pump up Biden, including with reports on gas prices.

"They talk about gas," he said. "Gas went down 2 cents. Look look, if you look in this window of a one-day period gas went down, but if you zoom out to the last year, you see that it's a dollar higher than it was. They don't tell you those things, and the media is so pre-programmed to be the marketing arm of the Democrat Party but it's so bad even they can't do that job anymore."

Show host Rob Schmitt commented that the mainstream media wants "to be as easy as they can on [Biden] but you can only ignore the house burning down for so long before you actually have to tell people Yeah, you know, the house is kind of burning down."

But still, Schmitt said the positive spin is continuing, including on the economy. He pointed to CNBC's Jim Cramer, who reported earlier Thursday that the lowered unemployment rate was the best since 1969.

"They're manipulating the stats," Trump Jr. said. "It's almost ridiculous to watch."

The former president's son also talked about Biden's declining ratings, including a new poll showing that just 22% of voters want to see him run again in 2024.

But even with those numbers, the mainstream media and Big Tech are "running cover" for Biden, Trump Jr. said.

"The mainstream media, they're starting to lose total credibility, so they have to talk about some of the bad things, but they're still making a very conscious effort to cover up what's actually going on," he said. "But Americans see it. If I'm sitting there, understanding my background, who my father is, where I come from, if I'm sitting there and filling up my truck, and I'm upset, and I'm like, This is ridiculous. It must drive the average American insane, and it's just not right."

Instead, "we're supposed to lower our expectations because shelves are empty during the holiday season. We're just supposed to forget about that," said Trump Jr. "We're supposed to turn into the proverbial s-hole country and we're supposed to be just fine with that. Well, we're America. We shouldn't be just fine with that. We should be fighting against that nonsense."

