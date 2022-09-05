Biden Says Heckler at Labor Day Speech Is 'Destroying Democracy'

During a Labor Day speech Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, President Joe Biden mocked a heckler and accused him of “destroying democracy.”

Biden was celebrating unions and warning workers about the dangers to the working class that the “MAGA Republicans” pose. It was unclear what the heckler shouted.

“All right. God love you. Let him go. Let him go,” and “look, everybody’s entitled to be an idiot,” Biden said as Secret Service removed the heckler.

Biden then accused the heckler of “destroying democracy” as he warned the audience that “extreme MAGA Republicans” are trying to take away Americans’ personal rights, saying that “we have to be stronger and more determined and more committed to saving American democracy than the MAGA Republicans and that guy out that door, are destroying democracy.”