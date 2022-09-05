×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | union | labor day | maga

Biden Says Heckler at Labor Day Speech Is 'Destroying Democracy'

Biden Says Heckler at Labor Day Speech Is 'Destroying Democracy'
President Joe Biden speaks to union workers at Laborfest on September 5, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 05 September 2022 08:59 PM EDT

During a Labor Day speech Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, President Joe Biden mocked a heckler and accused him of “destroying democracy.”

Biden was celebrating unions and warning workers about the dangers to the working class that the “MAGA Republicans” pose. It was unclear what the heckler shouted.

“All right. God love you. Let him go. Let him go,” and “look, everybody’s entitled to be an idiot,” Biden said as Secret Service removed the heckler.

Biden then accused the heckler of “destroying democracy” as he warned the audience that “extreme MAGA Republicans” are trying to take away Americans’ personal rights, saying that “we have to be stronger and more determined and more committed to saving American democracy than the MAGA Republicans and that guy out that door, are destroying democracy.”

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
During a Labor Day speech Monday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, President Joe Biden mocked a heckler and accused him of "destroying democracy." Biden was celebrating unions and warning workers about the dangers to the working class that the "MAGA Republicans" pose.
biden, union, labor day, maga
129
2022-59-05
Monday, 05 September 2022 08:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved