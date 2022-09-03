Trump: Take Back Country From 'Insurrectionists and Lunatics'

Former President Donald Trump, in the hours before his Saturday night rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, where he'll be joined by GOP candidates Doug Mastriano, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Jim Bognet, declared a challenge to "insurrectionists and lunatics" who want to "destroy" the United States.

"Big crowd in Pennsylvania," Trump first posted on his Truth Social account. "Will be there soon."

Then seven minutes later, Trump posted to "take back our country from the insurrectionists and lunatics that want to destroy it. MAGA!!"

The former president also showed images and video from Wilkes-Barre, where the crowds started gathering early Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Newsmax is airing Trump's rally live, during which he's expected to speak out about the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on his Mar-a-Lago home, the leaks concerning documents that were seized and President Joe Biden's speech this week in which he attacked "MAGA" Republicans, or Trump's supporters.

Wilkes-Barre has been a hotspot this week for the potential second showdown between Trump and Biden, with Biden speaking in the community on Tuesday. Neither has announced officially that he is running in 2024, but the heat is already growing between the rivals.

This week's focus on Pennsylvania is also showing the importance of the state's midterm elections, noted The Philadelphia Inquirer. The state's races for the U.S. Senate and House could help determine control of Congress, with Biden's agenda in jeopardy if Republicans regain control of the chambers.

Further, the races for governor and the Pennsylvania legislature could determine voting laws, abortion bans and other key issues.

Thursday night, Biden angered Trump and Republicans during his speech at Philadelphia's Independence Hall, where he characterized "MAGA" Republicans as a danger to the United States' future.