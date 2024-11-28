Biden Condemns 'Horrific' Russian Attack, Reaffirms Ukraine Support

President Joe Biden denounced a massive Russian missile strike on Ukraine as “horrific” and vowed unwavering U.S. support, emphasizing solidarity with Ukraine amid escalating tensions and a harsh winter ahead, The Hill reported.

“Overnight, Russia carried out a horrific aerial attack against Ukraine,” Biden said in a statement. “Ukrainian authorities report that Russia launched nearly 200 missiles and drones against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure, depriving Ukrainian civilians of access to electricity.”

Biden called the strike “outrageous” and stressed the importance in reaffirming the need for international support for Ukraine.

Biden said the administration has been working for months to bolster Ukraine’s energy resilience and military capabilities. He highlighted joint efforts by the United States and over 50 allied nations to support Ukraine’s fight for sovereignty and freedom.

“Russia continues to underestimate the bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people,” Biden noted.

The assault coincides with broader concerns about the future of the war, including Biden’s controversial authorization for Ukraine to use long-range missiles capable of striking targets within Russian territory.

The use of such advanced weaponry could escalate tensions as both sides brace for a punishing winter that threatens to exacerbate the region’s humanitarian crisis.

The timing of the attack also draws attention to shifting dynamics in U.S. foreign policy. As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to office, questions loom about his approach to the conflict. Trump has previously claimed he would end the Russia-Ukraine war in a single day, leaving allies and adversaries alike speculating on how his administration might alter existing U.S. commitments to Ukraine.

In his final months in office, Biden has stepped up his stance, consistently emphasizing the importance of opposing Russian aggression. The president's remarks reflect a broader effort to reassure Ukraine and its allies amid uncertainty over U.S. policy changes and the war’s trajectory.