WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden | stephanopoulos | debate | interview | media

Biden Giving First Postdebate Interview to ABC

By    |   Tuesday, 02 July 2024 02:59 PM EDT

President Joe Biden, amid growing calls to drop out of the presidential race after his struggles during last week's presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, will sit Friday for his first interview since the event.

That interview will be with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

A first look at the interview, which will be pretaped and edited, will air Friday on "World News Tonight with David Muir." Portions of the interview will air Saturday and Sunday on "Good Morning America," with the full interview to appear Sunday on "This Week" and Monday's episode of "Good Morning America," according to the network.

Stephanopoulos, a one-time senior policy adviser for former President Bill Clinton, anchors "This Week" and "Good Morning America."

Biden, 81, came under wide criticism from both sides after his performance at the debate, with Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Tuesday becoming the first House Democrat to publicly call on Biden to withdraw as the party's presidential nominee.

"My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved," he said in a statement. "Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself. I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.

"I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Many key Democrats, though, are still supporting Biden, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who told MSNBC on Tuesday that the president "had a bad night," but still, "he has judgment. He has strategic thinking and the rest."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden, amid growing calls to drop out of the presidential race after his struggles during last week's presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, will sit Friday for his first interview since the event with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.
biden, stephanopoulos, debate, interview, media
268
2024-59-02
Tuesday, 02 July 2024 02:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved