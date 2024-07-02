Biden Giving First Postdebate Interview to ABC

President Joe Biden, amid growing calls to drop out of the presidential race after his struggles during last week's presidential debate against former President Donald Trump, will sit Friday for his first interview since the event.

That interview will be with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

A first look at the interview, which will be pretaped and edited, will air Friday on "World News Tonight with David Muir." Portions of the interview will air Saturday and Sunday on "Good Morning America," with the full interview to appear Sunday on "This Week" and Monday's episode of "Good Morning America," according to the network.

Stephanopoulos, a one-time senior policy adviser for former President Bill Clinton, anchors "This Week" and "Good Morning America."

Biden, 81, came under wide criticism from both sides after his performance at the debate, with Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett on Tuesday becoming the first House Democrat to publicly call on Biden to withdraw as the party's presidential nominee.

"My decision to make these strong reservations public is not done lightly nor does it in any way diminish my respect for all that President Biden has achieved," he said in a statement. "Recognizing that, unlike Trump, President Biden’s first commitment has always been to our country, not himself. I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.

"I respectfully call on him to do so.”

Many key Democrats, though, are still supporting Biden, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who told MSNBC on Tuesday that the president "had a bad night," but still, "he has judgment. He has strategic thinking and the rest."