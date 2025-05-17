Biden's Classified Docs Reversal Surprised His Lawyers

Former President Joe Biden’s admission to keep a classified document related to foreign policy in Afghanistan “just for posterity’s sake” flustered his attorneys, reports Axios.

Biden, in an interview with special counsel Robert Hur in October 2023 regarding the mishandling of classified documents by the former president, initially said he didn’t recall how he obtained the document and that “it wasn’t something I would have stopped to think about.”

“I don’t know if it was going to be the subject of reporting, but I wanted to hang — I guess I wanted to hang onto it just for posterity’s sake,” he added. “I mean, this was my position on Afghanistan.”

Biden’s attorney, Bob Sauer, intervened in the conversation and said: “I just really would like to avoid, for the purpose of a clean record, getting into speculative areas...He does not recall specifically intending to keep this memo after he left the vice presidency."

Hur declined to recommend charges against Biden in the probe, citing the lack of sufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and the president's "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”