New Ad: Blue-Collar Biden Will Tame Inflation

A new campaign advertisement for President Joe Biden focuses on his working-class family roots in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and promises he will lower the high costs of inflation.

"He knows what life is like for working people and knows middle-class life is too expensive right now," the narrator said of Biden in the one-minute spot. "That's why he's passing laws to lower costs."

The "Never Left" ad is part of a 16-week, $25 million campaign blitz that started in September on national and cable television channels highlighting Biden's blue-collar roots and pushing for policies to help the dwindling middle class and assist low-income families, the Washington Examiner reported Tuesday.

The Examiner report said the advertisement is hoping to combat historic inflation rates that have accompanied Biden's presidency since 2021, increasing energy prices some 37%.

The FiveThirtyEight polling website shows that 55.1% of voters are dissatisfied with Biden's job performance as president; his approval rating is 39.8%.

Biden is trailing former Republican President Donald Trump by as much as 9 percentage points in the most recent polls, garnering just 42% support in a rematch of the 2020 election, ABC News reported Sept. 24.

According to that report, 44% of Americans say they are worse off now than they were before Biden took office in January 2021, which is the highest number since 1986.

Only 23% of Americans approve of how Biden is handling the current immigration crisis at the southern border, with 45% "strongly" disapproving of how he has handled it.

Nearly three-quarters of Americans (74%) say Biden, 80, is too old to seek another term.

Trump, 77, is gaining ground among voters, with 48% now saying they approved of his performance as president, a 10-percentage point increase from the 38% approving of him when he left office in January 2021.

According to the Examiner, Biden's approval numbers are "closely tied" to commodity prices including oil and gasoline, which is now averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide.

Oil futures climbed above $95 per barrel last week, marking the highest price since August 2022, which could drive gasoline prices higher.