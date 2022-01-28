Kaiser Poll Suggests COVID-19 Fatigue Problem for Biden

As if inflation and a Russian threat to invade Ukraine weren't enough for President Joe Biden to worry about, Americans are facing COVID-19 fatigue.

A new Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that more than 70% of Americans are tired and frustrated after nearly two years fighting coronavirus.

A total of 75% of respondents said they were "tired," and 73% said they were "frustrated" when asked how they feel about the current state of COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., according to Kaiser poll results released Friday.

People saying they were tired included 74% of Democrats, 72% of Republicans, and 80% of independents.

As for being frustrated, 79% of Democrats, 73% of Republicans, and 73% of independents chose that description.

The survey found that 34% said the pandemic was the country's biggest problem — ranking No. 1 — with inflation (28%) coming in second.

The Kaiser poll results come after recent surveys have shown Biden's approval ratings declining — especially regarding the way he has handled COVID-19.

A Pew Research Center poll published earlier this week found Biden's approval rating on the pandemic had dropped from 65% last March to 44%.

The president also has found himself mired in battles regarding mask and vaccine mandates.

The Supreme Court on Jan. 13 blocked Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination-or-test mandate for large businesses.

A federal judge in Texas last week issued a nationwide ruling that Biden could not require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Department of Justice is appealing that ruling.

Kaiser poll results also found that, compared to previous waves of the virus, people were "more worried" about the impact of the omicron surge on the U.S. economy and on their local hospitals, but "less worried" about the impact in their own personal lives.

About half of adults say the Food and Drug Administration deserves at least a fair amount of blame for the limited availability of COVID-19 tests, while about 4 in 10 blame Biden and the test manufacturers, Kaiser results found.

The Kaiser poll surveyed 1,536 adults in the U.S. from Jan. 11-23 via telephone. Its margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.