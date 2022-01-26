Pew Research Poll: Biden's Numbers Slipping Among Democrats

Democrats are becoming less supportive of President Joe Biden and the direction in which he's leading the United States, according to a new Pew Research Center poll.

In a national survey of 5,128 adults conducted Jan. 10-17, just 29% of the Democrats polled said they are satisfied with the state of the nation. That number is down 18 percentage points since last March in a Pew Research Center poll taken shortly after Biden was sworn in.

Biden's standing among members of his party also is slipping, the poll shows. About 76% of Democrats said they approve of Biden's performance, but that is down 7 percentage points since fall:

Overall, 41% of the adults polled said they approve of Biden's job performance, but in September, 44% approved.

Biden's job rating fell 20 points among Democrats, from 88% to 68%.

Approval of Biden’s performance was also down among both liberal Democrats, at 72% now compared to 80% in September, and among conservative and moderate Democrats, at 65% vs. 71% in September.

The public's opinion of the direction of the country under Biden's White House is continuing to drop as well, the poll revealed:

21% of the public is satisfied, compared to 33% and 36% in February 2018, near the beginning of the last midterm year.

28% said economic conditions are excellent or good.

Among Republicans, however, Biden's job approval rating dropped by 10 points since July.

Favorable views of Congress have also dropped, with the changes mostly driven by Democrats:

28% of the public expresses a favorable opinion of Congress, vs. 36% last April.

Democrats' view of Congress, which their party leads, dropped from 50% last April to 36%.

Republicans' views changed slightly, from 21% to 18%.

Meanwhile, the public has a more positive image of the Democrat Party than the Republican Party, the poll shows, with 43% viewing the Democrats favorably and 35% with a favorable view of the GOP.

The poll also showed the public favors Democrats on several policy points, including climate change, COVID, abortion, and education, while common shares agreed with both sides on immigration, gun policy, and the economy.

Democrats were also seen as governing more honestly, by 45% to 39%, and another 51% said the Democrat Party respects the country's institutions, compared to 46% for the Republican Party.

Overwhelming majorities said they see prices skyrocketing, with 89% saying food and consumer goods are more expensive, 82% say gas prices are worse than they were last year. However, 56% said the availability of jobs has improved, compared to last year.