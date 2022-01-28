Dems Now Avoid Their Biggest Liability — Joe Biden

You can always judge how popular a politician is by the number of other politicians willing to stand alongside him on the dais.

Using that standard President Biden is faltering badly.

The Associated Press (AP) reported Thursday that as a lead-up to the midterm elections, Biden will be making a big appearance today in Pittsburg to tout all of his administrations accomplishments.

What accomplishments, you may ask?

The White House supplied the answer — the economy.

No, stop laughing.

They’re serious.

They have graphs and spreadsheets and charts and everything!

The White House reported Thursday that "We just learned that President Biden’s first year in office was the strongest year for economic growth since 1984."

With news like that, Democrats running for office this year will be coming out of the woodwork just to be seen with the president responsible for "the strongest year for economic growth since 1984."

Especially in Pennsylvania — Joe Biden’s state of birth. But maybe not.

The AP reported that two of the state’s top Democratic leaders — both running for elective office this year — won’t be showing up.

They include Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. He’s a leading candidate for the U.S. Senate this year. His spokesperson cited a "scheduling conflict" preventing his attendance.

Another no-show will be state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who’s expected to be the Democratic nominee in the state gubernatorial race.

He also has a "scheduling conflict," according to his spokesperson.

If it all sounds familiar, it’s because earlier this month Biden appeared in Georgia to make the case for two far-left election bills, which he called "election reform."

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams failed to attend. The event would have appeared to have been tailor-made for her. It was in her state, and since the election she has repeatedly attributed her loss to voter fraud.

And this year she plans to give it another go.

The reason for her absence? Yeah, you know — a "scheduling conflict."

MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" Scarborough saw through that nonsense, and he was fine with it.

"She obviously doesn’t want to be on the same stage with Joe Biden," Scarborough said. "I am not criticizing Stacey Abrams here, I am making a comment about the political standing of Joe Biden as seen from a woman who’s running for governor of Georgia and wants to win that election."

He explained that "Politicians show up with presidents when they have 52% approval ratings. Politicians don’t show up with presidents when their approval ratings may be in the thirties in a state where they want to be elected governor."

But what about the greatest U.S. economy in decades?

Other Democrats — especially those not facing difficult elections this year — answered the call to prop up the president’s claim.

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted, "The. Strongest. Economic. Growth. In. 38 Years."

"The Biden economy is on fire," announced Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat. "Fastest growth since 1984."

The reason Americans aren’t buying that the economy is getting better is because it really isn’t. When the economy gets back in business after a prolonged flat period due to a pandemic, of course the growth will appear high on paper.

Meanwhile the Consumer Price Index rose to 7%, a 40-year high during 2021.

Biden would have you believe that "big oil" and "big meat" are responsible for the jump in consumer prices — it’s never his fault.

However, the Producer Price Index (PPI) — the price at which wholesalers pay for goods and services — jumped to 9.7% — an all-time high.

This means that the producers are carrying the brunt of the load in their attempt to keep prices at the consumer level down.

The only thing that projects the tiniest amount of competence upon Joe Biden is the fact that he surrounds himself with people who appear more inept than he is.

He has a vice president that goes to Latin America to find the "root cause" of the accelerating crisis at our own border.

He has a treasury secretary who thinks we can fight inflation by spending trillions of dollars.

He has a transportation secretary whose answer to highway deaths is to spend more money.

And he has an attorney general who apparently takes his marching orders from teachers’ unions.

The people know all this is poppycock — and so do fellow Democrats.

Former President Barack Obama once allegedly said of his vice president, "Never underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up."

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to BizPac Review and Liberty Unyielding. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter who can often be found honing his skills at the range. Read Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.