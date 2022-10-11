Report: White House Wants Low-Key 80th Birthday for Biden

While many families and friends prepare a major celebration for someone turning 80, the White House is hoping to downplay President Joe Biden's entrance into the octogenarian club next month as questions continue to swirl about his fitness to lead the nation.

Biden will turn 80 on Nov. 20, soon after the midterm elections, and will make history as the first serving commander-in-chief to reach that milestone, Politico reported Tuesday.

"Like President Biden has said, anyone with questions about his age should just watch him: he has delivered record job creation, made NATO the strongest it has ever been, and amassed the most significant legislative record since LBJ in less than half of one term," Andrew Bates, White House spokesman told Politico. "I don't have a comment about whether Politico is invited to his birthday."

According to the report, the normal celebratory aura around such an event is being viewed by some in the West-Wing with trepidation as it will put Biden's age back into focus as he mulls running for reelection in 2024, making him 82 when he is sworn in for a second term, and 86 when he would leave office.

"We haven't had an 80-year-old president before, but if any lesson emerges from modern history, it is that if a president seems vigorous and well and is doing the job, age has been less of a factor for voters," presidential historian Michael Beschloss told Politico. "When a president plans to run for reelection at an age the voters haven't seen before, history suggests that the burden has been on the candidate to show that age will not be a problem."

A recent I&I/TIPP poll found that 41% of voters are now "very concerned" about Biden's fitness for office, up from 36% in August, while the number of voters saying they were "not very concerned," or "not concerned at all" dropped by 3% and 6%, respectively, during the same period.

Even Democrats are now saying they are concerned, rising from 39% in August to 52% now, according to the poll.

In an opinion piece for the New York Post this month, New York University medical professor Dr. Marc Segal said Biden's actions are troubling.

"Though I have never examined President Joe Biden nor read through his full health records, nevertheless, as a practicing internist who treats many elderly patients, I have reason to be concerned," Segal said in the Oct. 4 article. "What exactly is his level of cognitive function?"

Segal said he is most worried about Biden's "executive function," including his ability to plan, attention to detail, performing tasks, and making decisions.

"It goes without saying that the president as this country's chief executive must have a very high level of executive function," Segal said in the article. "The best way to approach Biden's apparent multiple memory lapses and periods of disorientation is not to speculate based on video clips alone but to demand full disclosure and transparency, especially of a president almost 80 years old with a significant medical history."