Bernie Kerik Funeral Services Thursday, Friday

Bernie Kerik 

Thursday, 05 June 2025 10:30 AM EDT

Dear Newsmax Readers:

As you may know, our friend, longtime contributor and former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik passed away.

Commissioner Kerik was a television contributor at the very start of the Newsmax network.

To us, he was a friend; but to many, he was a great American who worked tirelessly on Sept. 11 and after.

If you are interested in attending the wake in New Jersey or the Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's, see details below.

Service Details:

Wake/Visitation

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 5, 2025

Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

Patterson, New Jersey

Funeral Mass

10 a.m. (please arrive by 9:30)

Friday, June 6, 2025

St. Patrick's Cathedral

New York City

Our deepest sympathies to Bernie's wife and children.

We will miss Commissioner Kerik and remain grateful for his service to New York and the country.

Newsmax

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

