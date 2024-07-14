WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: benjamin netanyahu | donald trump | shooting | attack | assassination | attempt

Netanyahu: Trump Shooting 'Attack on America'

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 01:35 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his shock over last night's assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, calling it an attack on America.

"Like all Israelis, my wife Sara and I were shocked by the horrific assassination attempt on the life of President Donald Trump," Bibi wrote on the social media platform X.

"This wasn't just an attack on Donald Trump. This was an attack on a candidate for the presidency of the United States. This was an attack on America. It was an attack on democracy, it was an attack on all the democracies," he said.

In a video posted to his account on X, he said he and the government and people of Israel wish Trump a speedy recovery, "continued good health and continued strength."

Sunday, 14 July 2024 01:35 PM
