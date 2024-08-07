WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben crump | george floyd | tim walz | minnesota

George Floyd's Family Attorney Hails Walz VP Pick

By    |   Wednesday, 07 August 2024 04:25 PM EDT

Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney who represented the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a "strong choice" as Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democrat ticket in the 2024 presidential race.

Harris announced Walz as her choice Tuesday and appeared with him at a rally in Philadelphia.

"I gained personal respect for [Walz] in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, when he reached out to the Floyd family on multiple occasions — and later to the family of Daunte Wright, and used his position to advocate for passage of police reform legislation," Crump told Newsweek.

Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020 in an incident that sparked weeks of violent protests across the city and the U.S. A year later, Wright was shot by police during a traffic stop in nearby Brooklyn Center.

Crump said Walz "has championed legislation that is important to our community. ... He understands the needs and struggles of everyday working Americans who aspire to greater participation in the American dream."

Crump added: "With VP Harris, Gov. Walz will prioritize the economic needs of Americans who have been marginalized and help them achieve real gains."

In July 2020, Walz signed into law a series of police reforms that included banning chokeholds and providing mental health services for police officers. Walz has come under fire by critics, including former President Trump, for his handling of the 2020 riots in Minneapolis.

"Instead of taking action, Tim Walz refused requests for days from the mayor and others for the National Guard, and called it 'exciting' that rioters burning down Minnesota's cities were demanding 'fundamental change.' He later claimed he was 'proud' of his response," Trump's campaign said in an email.

The Trump campaign went on to blast Harris, accusing her of "encouraging her followers to bail out those setting Minneapolis ablaze, attacking cops, and looting small businesses. ... She helped bail out now-convicted violent criminals, releasing them back onto the streets."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney who represented the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a "strong choice" as Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democrat ticket in the 2024 presidential race.
ben crump, george floyd, tim walz, minnesota
334
2024-25-07
Wednesday, 07 August 2024 04:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved