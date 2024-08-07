George Floyd's Family Attorney Hails Walz VP Pick

Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney who represented the families of George Floyd and Daunte Wright called Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a "strong choice" as Kamala Harris' running mate on the Democrat ticket in the 2024 presidential race.

Harris announced Walz as her choice Tuesday and appeared with him at a rally in Philadelphia.

"I gained personal respect for [Walz] in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, when he reached out to the Floyd family on multiple occasions — and later to the family of Daunte Wright, and used his position to advocate for passage of police reform legislation," Crump told Newsweek.

Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020 in an incident that sparked weeks of violent protests across the city and the U.S. A year later, Wright was shot by police during a traffic stop in nearby Brooklyn Center.

Crump said Walz "has championed legislation that is important to our community. ... He understands the needs and struggles of everyday working Americans who aspire to greater participation in the American dream."

Crump added: "With VP Harris, Gov. Walz will prioritize the economic needs of Americans who have been marginalized and help them achieve real gains."

In July 2020, Walz signed into law a series of police reforms that included banning chokeholds and providing mental health services for police officers. Walz has come under fire by critics, including former President Trump, for his handling of the 2020 riots in Minneapolis.

"Instead of taking action, Tim Walz refused requests for days from the mayor and others for the National Guard, and called it 'exciting' that rioters burning down Minnesota's cities were demanding 'fundamental change.' He later claimed he was 'proud' of his response," Trump's campaign said in an email.

The Trump campaign went on to blast Harris, accusing her of "encouraging her followers to bail out those setting Minneapolis ablaze, attacking cops, and looting small businesses. ... She helped bail out now-convicted violent criminals, releasing them back onto the streets."