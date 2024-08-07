Trump: Walz Called Me to Dissuade Protesters

Former President Donald Trump recounted his only interaction with "liberal" Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who's now the Democratic Party's vice-presidential presumptive nominee.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday named Walz to be her running mate on the Democrats' national ticket. He's expected to accept the nomination at the party's Aug. 19-22 convention in Chicago.

In remembering a phone conversation with Walz, Trump appeared to confuse protesters surrounding the riots after George Floyd's death and demonstrators who surrounded the governor's mansion on Jan. 6, 2021.

"I know him a little bit," Trump said of Walz during an interview with Fox News. "I helped him very much during the riots because his house was surrounded by people that were waving an American flag. Doesn't sound like very bad people. And he called me and he was very concerned — very, very concerned that it was going to get out of control.

"They only had one guard, I guess it was at the mansion or had his house in some form, and he called me and I said, 'What do you want me to do about it?' I was in the White House. He said, 'If you would put out the word that I'm a good person,' and I did, I put out the word. I said, 'he's a good person. I hope everything's good.' And everybody put down their flags and took their flags with them. But they took the American flags and their MAGA flags and they left. It was thousands of people."

Trump added that he hung up the phone and said, "Wow, that's very interesting."

"He [Walz] called me back and he thanked me very much," Trump said. "That's my only thing I ever had to do with him. He's a very, very liberal man, and he's a shocking pick. And I'm thrilled. I could not be more thrilled."