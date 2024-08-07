Harris Donated to Left-Wing Legal Aid Group

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff donated $1,000 in 2023 to a Washington, D.C., organization that has opposed more policing in the district, according to the Washington Examiner.

Legal Aid DC is a nonprofit that works on housing law and represents low-income clients. Harris and Emhoff also donated $1,000 to Legal Aid DC in 2021, the Examiner reported.

Amid protests over George Floyd's murder in summer 2020, Legal Aid DC expressed concerns about more police and policing in D.C. public housing, and the following year, shared a quote from a Minneapolis councilman who said, "I think the police will view a leftist protester with a gas mask as more dangerous than a right-wing protester with a semiautomatic rifle," according to the Examiner.

Legal Aid DC also supported a law passed in Washington, D.C., making it a permanent sanctuary city, restricting cooperation between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and local agencies.

The law "could lift some of the terror our immigrant neighbors and their families have faced for many years," Legal Aid DC Project Coordinator Adam Jacobs said, the Examiner reported.

Legal Aid DC also advocated for the district to create a reparations task force to address the impact of slavery, the Examiner reported.

In a statement, a White Houses spokesman said Legal Aid DC helps those suffering from domestic violence.