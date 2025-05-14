Ben & Jerry's Co-founder Arrested at D.C. Hearing

Ben Cohen, the "Ben" of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, was arrested on Wednesday by Capitol Police in Washington after authorities say he disrupted a congressional hearing as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was testifying.

Cohen appeared to have someone standing by to record the incident, and video of it was posted on X.

As a police officer was guiding him down a hallway, he yelled, "Congress kills poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and pays for it by kicking kids off Medicaid in the U.S."

That was followed by what appeared to be a prepared question by the person taking the video, who asked what he is calling for Congress and senators to do for the Gaza Strip. Cohen yelled over the commotion in the hall, "Congress and the senators need to ease the state, they need to let food into Gaza."

Cohen added, "They need to let food into starving kids."

Cohen has been known as a political activist for many years. Influence Watch described him as a "noted political activist who uses his company's brand and resources to promote far-left politics."