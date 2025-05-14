WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben cohen | ben andjerrys | arrested | hearing | dc

Ben & Jerry's Co-founder Arrested at D.C. Hearing

By    |   Wednesday, 14 May 2025 06:36 PM EDT

Ben Cohen, the "Ben" of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, was arrested on Wednesday by Capitol Police in Washington after authorities say he disrupted a congressional hearing as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was testifying.

Cohen appeared to have someone standing by to record the incident, and video of it was posted on X.

As a police officer was guiding him down a hallway, he yelled, "Congress kills poor kids in Gaza by buying bombs, and pays for it by kicking kids off Medicaid in the U.S."

That was followed by what appeared to be a prepared question by the person taking the video, who asked what he is calling for Congress and senators to do for the Gaza Strip. Cohen yelled over the commotion in the hall, "Congress and the senators need to ease the state, they need to let food into Gaza."

Cohen added, "They need to let food into starving kids."

Cohen has been known as a political activist for many years. Influence Watch described him as a "noted political activist who uses his company's brand and resources to promote far-left politics."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ben Cohen, the "Ben" of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, was arrested on Wednesday by Capitol Police in Washington after authorities say he disrupted a congressional hearing as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was testifying.
ben cohen, ben andjerrys, arrested, hearing, dc
189
2025-36-14
Wednesday, 14 May 2025 06:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved