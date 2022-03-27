How the Beau Biden Foundation Spends Its Cash

A charity set up for President Joe Biden's late son Beau Biden raised $3.9 million in its last year before shuttering in 2020, but the New York Post reports that the organization spent only a fraction to support its mission to help children.

The Beau Biden Foundation received $1.8 million from the Biden Foundation and $225,000 from a top Biden donor before it shut down, according to tax filings.

Among that $2 million combined, only $544,961 was spent on the purported mission of addressing child abuse, despite spending just shy of $1 million that year on six-figure salaries for Biden associates, according to the report.

Among the 2020 beneficiaries:

Beau Biden's deputy attorney general Patricia Dailey Lewis was paid $150,660, including a $3,500 bonus.

Former Joe Biden campaign consultant Joshua Alcorn was paid $131,437.

Top non-profits generally spend 75% on programs, according to CharityWatch, but the Beau Biden Foundation spent just 58%, according to the tax filings.

"A 58% program ratio does not reflect a high level of financial efficiency," CharityWatch Executive Director Laurie Styron told the Post.

Despite a Biden administration vow to be transparent about money from lobbyists and foreign donors, the Beau Biden Foundation denied a Post request for a donors list before telling it just this week it was online – although the list was missing from the filing Friday, according to the report.