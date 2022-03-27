Trump: I'd 'Love' to Run Against Biden in 2024, 'Who Would Be Better?'

Firing back at President Joe Biden's last-second news conference quip this week he wants Trump to run against him, former President Donald Trump called his bluff and said careful what you wish for.

"I have no idea if he's going to run, and I can't imagine he does well," Trump told Newsmax's John Bachman in an exclusive one-on-one interview backstage before his Save America rally in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday night. "He's got the lowest approval in the history of a president, which is pretty low.

"If he does, and I decide, I'd love to run against him, I can tell you that. Who would be better?"

Biden also returned to his claim that Trump, saying there were "very fine people on both sides" of the Charlottesville, Virginia, protest, prompted him to get into the 2020 presidential race.

"It was a total lie," Trump said about leftist claims he was calling violent, racist protesters "fine people."

"All they have to do is look at the sentence before and the sentence after, and they understand it, but they don't want to do that. And the press doesn't want to do that either."

Trump added a rebuke of the media's censoring and covering up the Hunter Biden laptop story as a form of 2020 presidential election meddling campaign against his reelection.

"It's a sad situation and that laptop is devastating," Trump added to Bachman, declining to say if he thought Hunter Biden might be indicted for criminal elements found on the laptop.

"I've never seen anything like it. Nobody has.

"Probably not," Trump added about any Hunter Biden indictment. "It's probably not going to happen."

Trump blasted attacks on the laptop report as "Russian disinformation."

"Nobody's ever seen anything," he continued. "They tried to say it's Russia, and you know, it's a total hoax. And The New York Times essentially admitted they were lying, and they just covered it up before the election.

"It's pretty sad what's happening in our country with freedom of speech and press. We want a free press. We have the exact opposite. We have a very corrupt press. So it's very sad when you look at what's happening, but we're going to get it straightened out."

